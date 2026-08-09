LONDON, United Kingdom – German club Borussia Dortmund secured a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, claiming the pre-season Emirates Cup trophy.

The visitor took an early two-goal advantage into halftime following strikes from Samuele Inacio and 18-year-old Konstantinos Karetsas. According to Okay News reports, Ethan Nwaneri pulled a goal back for the home side early in the second half before Joane Gadou converted a corner to extend Dortmund’s lead to 3-1.

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres converted a 69th-minute penalty after Christos Tzolis was brought down inside the box, but the London club was unable to find a late equalizer after Gabriel Martinelli had a stoppage-time goal ruled out for offside.

Prior to kick-off, Arsenal unveiled new midfield signing Bruno Guimaraes to the home supporters. Head coach Mikel Arteta now turns attention to defensive adjustments ahead of their upcoming Community Shield fixture against Manchester City in Cardiff.