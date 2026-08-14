Brandon Hudspeth Named New US Consul General in Lagos

LAGOS, Nigeria – The United States has appointed Brandon Hudspeth as the new Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, marking his return to Nigeria after previously serving at the mission.

Hudspeth previously served as Chief of the Consulate’s Political-Economic Section. Okay News reports that he most recently served as Deputy Chief of Mission in Namibia before taking up his new assignment in Lagos.

The career diplomat has also served in several other countries, including the Philippines, Mali, Cuba and Afghanistan, as well as in Washington, where he worked at the Operations Center and in the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs.

The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos welcomed Hudspeth back to Nigeria and said his experience would support efforts to strengthen relations between the United States and Nigeria.