Brazil Confirms Oil Discovery Near Amazon River

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BRASÍLIA, Brazil – Brazil has confirmed an oil discovery offshore near the mouth of the Amazon River, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva describing the find as a potential “passport to the country’s future”.

The discovery was announced by state-owned oil company Petrobras after exploratory drilling in the Brazilian Equatorial Margin. Okay News reports that the field’s size and commercial viability remain unclear, with the oil located about 175km (110 miles) off the coast at a depth of 2,886 metres (9,469 feet).

Petrobras began exploratory deep-water drilling in the area in October 2025. Chief Executive Magda Chambriard said the discovery validated the company’s expectations that the region could contain significant oil resources and reaffirmed its commitment to Brazil’s energy security.

The discovery has renewed a long-running debate over oil exploration in one of Brazil’s most environmentally sensitive regions. Conservation groups have warned that an oil spill could damage nearby reefs and that ocean currents could carry pollution toward coastal wetlands rich in wildlife.

Lula defended the decision to allow exploration and rejected what he described as foreign interference in Brazil’s energy policy. He argued that countries with significant oil resources should have the right to develop them while determining their own path toward cleaner energy.

The president has maintained that oil revenues can help finance Brazil’s transition away from fossil fuels. He said the country remains committed to expanding biofuels and renewable energy while working toward a future in which fossil fuels are no longer needed.

Environmentalists strongly criticised Lula’s decision to authorise drilling shortly before Brazil hosted the COP30 climate conference in November 2025. The president said at the time that national economic interests took priority in allowing Petrobras to explore the area.

The prospect of an oil industry has already raised hopes of economic growth in Oiapoque, a town in the northern state of Amapá closest to the exploration area. Local housing authorities have reported an influx of people seeking jobs and other opportunities linked to the potential development.

With Brazil’s presidential election scheduled for October, Lula faces the challenge of promoting the discovery as an opportunity for economic development while addressing concerns over the environmental risks of expanding oil production near the Amazon.