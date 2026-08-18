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SAO PAULO, Brazil — Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos has reportedly converted to Islam after reciting the shahada during a meeting with a prominent member of Brazil’s Muslim community.

The claim was made by Turkish lawmaker Ali Şahin, who said he was informed of the development during a meeting with Muslim community representatives in Sao Paulo. Okay News reports.

According to Şahin, Sheikh Jihad Hammadeh, vice president and religious adviser of the National Association of Islamic Jurists, told him that Carlos had been in contact with him for some time and visited him about four weeks ago.

Şahin said Hammadeh told him that Carlos recited the shahada during the visit, thereby embracing Islam. The Turkish lawmaker subsequently congratulated the former footballer and wished him and his family peace, health and prosperity.

However, Carlos has not publicly confirmed the reported conversion, meaning the claim remains unverified.

The reported development follows Carlos’ recent marriage to Suhayla At Tohiri, a Moroccan-born football agent based in Spain.

Carlos, 53, is widely regarded as one of the greatest left-backs in football history. He spent much of his illustrious career at Real Madrid, winning numerous major trophies before joining Turkish club Fenerbahçe in 2007.

The former Brazil international also played a key role in Brazil’s 2002 World Cup triumph and earned more than 100 caps for his country.

The reported conversion was discussed during Şahin’s meeting with representatives of several Brazilian Muslim organisations, including the Islamic Charitable Youth League of Brazil, Pari Mosque Foundation and ANAJI.