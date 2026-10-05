Brazil Sets October 25 Runoff for Flávio Bolsonaro and Lula

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Brazil will hold a presidential runoff on October 25, 2026, after Senator Flávio Nantes Bolsonaro and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva finished as the two leading candidates in Sunday’s first-round election.

The country’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE) confirmed on Monday, October 5, that Bolsonaro and Lula would contest the second round. Neither secured the majority of valid votes required to win outright.

In the court’s results file generated at 12:46 a.m. Brasília time on Monday, equivalent to 4:46 a.m. West Africa Time (WAT), GMT+1, Bolsonaro had 56,104,422 votes, or 47.03%. Lula had 53,878,385 votes, or 45.16%.

The tally covered 499,241 of 499,248 polling sections, displayed as 99.99%. The court’s feed still classified counting as ongoing, while marking the need for a second round as mathematically settled. The vote totals remained provisional and did not constitute the election of a president.

Okay News reports that the official election calendar sets the runoff for October 25, three weeks after the October 4 first round.

Bolsonaro, the Liberal Party candidate, is a senator representing Rio de Janeiro state in southeastern Brazil and is seeking the presidency for the first time. Lula, of the Workers’ Party, is seeking re-election during his third presidential term. He previously governed from 2003 to 2010 and returned to office in 2023.

Brazil requires a presidential candidate to receive more than half of valid votes to win in the first round. Blank and invalid ballots are excluded from that calculation. When no candidate reaches the threshold, the two candidates with the most votes proceed to a runoff.

The second round is a separate vote: first-round totals do not carry over. The candidate who receives more valid votes on October 25 will win the presidency.