CBN Cuts Monetary Policy Rate to 23%

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ABUJA, Nigeria — The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria reset the monetary policy rate to 23 per cent on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced the decision in Abuja at the end of the committee’s 307th meeting.

Okay News reports that Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced the decision following the conclusion of the committee’s deliberations.

“The Committee decided as follows: reset the monetary policy rate to 23 per cent,” Olayemi Cardoso said.

The decision was reached during the 307th meeting of the committee held in Abuja, Nigeria.