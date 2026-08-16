August 16, 2026

INEC Declares Adeleke Winner of Osun Election

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published Updated
BREAKING: INEC Declares Adeleke Winner of Osun Election
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

OSOGBO, Nigeria – The Independent National Electoral Commission declared incumbent governor Ademola Adeleke the winner of the Osun State governorship election on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Okay News reports that returning officer Professor Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole announced the final results after the completion of collation across all 30 local government areas in the state.

Representing the Accord Party, Adeleke secured 511,067 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, who polled 444,815 votes.

The African Democratic Congress candidate, Najeem Salaam, finished in third place with a total of 17,180 votes.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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