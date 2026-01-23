BREAKING: Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Resigns from NNPP

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has officially ended his membership with the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). This move follows an extended period of public speculation regarding his political future and potential alignment with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The formal announcement was made public on Friday through a statement released by Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the spokesperson for the governor. According to the official communication, Governor Yusuf submitted his resignation to the NNPP leadership at the ward level in Diso-Chiranchi, Gwale Local Government Area.

Okay News reports that the resignation is set to take effect on January 25, 2026. In his correspondence to the party, the governor expressed his gratitude for the platform provided to him since 2022 and acknowledged the support he received from the party’s rank and file during his tenure and election cycle.

The primary motivation cited for this departure is the persistent leadership instability currently affecting the NNPP. Governor Yusuf noted that the party has been embroiled in various internal disputes and legal challenges that have hindered its ability to function as a cohesive political unit.

This crisis has reportedly created significant factions and uncertainty among members at both the national and state levels. The governor emphasized that his exit was a ‘strategic decision‘ made after extensive deliberation to ensure that the governance and interests of Kano State remain protected from external political volatility.

The resignation has triggered a massive shift in the state’s political landscape, as 21 members of the Kano State House of Assembly and eight members of the National Assembly have also exited the party. Furthermore, 44 local government chairmen joined the governor in his departure, signaling a significant collapse of the NNPP’s structure in its primary stronghold.

Confirming the development, the NNPP secretary for the Diso-Chiranchi ward, Kabiru Zubairu, acknowledged receipt of the governor’s letter. He expressed support for the governor’s stance, citing the party’s internal friction as a valid concern while praising the administration’s progress in sectors such as healthcare and infrastructure.