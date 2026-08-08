Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge Dies at 68

ROSARIO, Argentina: Jorge Messi, the father and representative of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, died on Friday, August 7, 2026, at a sanatorium in Rosario at the age of 68 following a prolonged illness.

Okay News reports that Spanish sports outlet MARCA confirmed the death occurred at about 10 pm, citing Argentine news medium Infobae.

Jorge is survived by his wife, Celia Cuccittini, and their four children: Lionel, Rodrigo, Matias, and Maria Sol. He previously worked as a chemical technician and manager at the Argentine steel company Acindar in the 1980s.

He facilitated Lionel’s relocation to Spain at the age of 13 to join Barcelona after efforts to secure growth hormone therapy in South America failed. Discussing this period in a 2007 interview, Lionel said, “My old man asked me, what do you want to do, do you want to continue or shall we go back? I wanted to continue and he stayed with me.”

Jorge’s health became public during the 2026 World Cup when Lionel referenced family difficulties after Argentina’s opening match. Lionel said, “It is for a reason completely unrelated to sport. I had some difficult, complicated days.”

At the time, the Messi family released a statement indicating Jorge was “under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favourably within the condition he presents.”