Nigeria Election Commission Sets 2027 Presidential Vote Date

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the national body responsible for organising elections, has fixed Saturday, February 20, 2027 for the country’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

INEC said governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections across Nigeria’s 36 states are scheduled for Saturday, March 6, 2027.

INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, announced the dates at a news conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Friday, February 13, 2026.

The new timetable comes as Nigeria’s federal legislature, the National Assembly, considers amendments to the Electoral Act, the law that sets key rules for how elections are conducted. Okay News reports that the timing of those legal changes matters because it can affect parts of INEC’s election calendar and the activities political parties must complete before voters go to the polls.

INEC said it had already completed the election timetable and schedule of activities despite the delay, and noted it had shared the timetable with lawmakers on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. However, the commission cautioned that some parts of its schedule could still change depending on when the amended Electoral Act is eventually passed.

INEC indicated that further details on the timetable were expected to follow.