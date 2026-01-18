Senegal on Sunday night secured the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title after defeating tournament host nation Morocco 1-0 in extra time during the continental final held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, the capital city of Morocco in North Africa.

The Africa Cup of Nations, commonly known as AFCON, is the premier senior international football competition for national teams across the African continent and is organized by the Confederation of African Football, which is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt. The 2025 edition brought together 24 nations and drew global audiences due to its high-profile fixtures and the athletic rivalry between emerging football powerhouses in West Africa and North Africa.

The decisive moment of the match arrived in the 94th minute when Senegalese midfielder Pape Gueye unleashed a powerful long-range strike that beat the Moroccan goalkeeper and settled into the top corner of the net, sealing the championship in dramatic fashion after regular time ended goalless. The goal ignited celebrations across Senegal’s fan base both inside the stadium and in cities across the West African nation.

Okay News reports that the victory not only handed Senegal its latest continental honour but deepened its growing reputation as one of Africa’s most consistent football nations in recent years, having reached the advanced stages of multiple international tournaments. For Morocco, the defeat marked a disappointing end to its campaign as host, especially after the North African country invested heavily in stadium upgrades, logistics and national support programs aimed at winning the title on home soil.

Fans in Rabat and across Morocco, particularly in Casablanca and Marrakech, watched the match amid high anticipation, with many hoping the Atlas Lions would clinch the title after years of strategic football development by the country’s Royal Moroccan Football Federation. However, Senegal’s disciplined defensive strategy and coordinated midfield play neutralized the Moroccan attack throughout the match.

Though the final whistle ended Morocco’s title hopes, analysts have noted the broader success of the competition for boosting tourism, international visibility and operational confidence in Morocco’s capacity to organize large-scale international sporting events. The country has previously hosted major sports gatherings and remains a contender for future multi-nation tournament bids.

More post-match reactions are expected from players, technical crews, and officials from the Confederation of African Football as the football community reflects on Senegal’s achievement and Morocco’s hosting performance at the 2025 tournament.