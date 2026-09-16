BREAKING: Veteran Nigerian Actor Olu Jacobs Dies at Age 84

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LAGOS, Nigeria — Veteran Nigerian actor and film executive Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the age of 84.

Okay News reports that his son, Olusoji Jacobs, announced the death in a statement published on Instagram on Wednesday.

“It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought, that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo. Oludotun Baiyewun Jacobs (MFR) 11/07/1942-16/09/2026 We call on all bloggers and social media influencers to respect our families privacy at this time,” Olusoji Jacobs said.

The late actor trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in England and began his acting career in Britain, working with repertoire theatres and appearing in British television productions and international films.

After returning to Nigeria, Jacobs became a prominent figure in the national film industry, Nollywood.

Jacobs won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2007, received the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011, the Industry Merit Award at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in 2013, and the Africa Movie Academy Awards Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

Jacobs was married to veteran actress Joke Silva.