Brentford Hold Arsenal to 1-1 Draw as Title Race Tightens

Arsenal missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League after being held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Following Manchester City’s win over Fulham, Arsenal needed victory to restore a six-point cushion but had to settle for a point. The Gunners struggled in the first half and failed to register a shot on target. Brentford came closest before the break when Igor Thiago’s header was brilliantly saved by David Raya.

Arsenal improved after half-time, with Martin Ødegaard introduced to add control in midfield. Their breakthrough came when Noni Madueke headed home from Piero Hincapié’s cross — their first effort on target. However, Brentford responded strongly. Keane Lewis-Potter eventually levelled after a long throw caused problems in the Arsenal box, reacting quickest at the far post to make it 1-1.

Both sides had chances to win it late on. Thiago missed a clear one-on-one opportunity, while Gabriel Martinelli failed to convert a late chance for Arsenal. Brentford were arguably the more threatening in the closing stages, with Arsenal forced into several last-ditch defensive interventions.

After the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted his side lacked composure after conceding, saying they gave away unnecessary fouls and allowed Brentford to build pressure from set-pieces. Brentford boss Keith Andrews, meanwhile, praised his team’s fearless approach and suggested they looked the more likely winners in the final stages.

The result trims Arsenal’s advantage at the top to just three points, keeping the title race wide open as the season heads into its final stretch.