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MANCHESTER, England – Brighton & Hove Albion staged an astonishing second-half resurgence at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, September 16, 2026, recovering from a two-goal deficit to defeat Manchester United 3-2 and secure qualification for the Carabao Cup round of 16, football correspondents confirmed in Manchester.

The dramatic third-round elimination handed Michael Carrick’s side a humiliating home exit from the domestic cup competition, as the Seagulls capitalized on calamitous defensive blunders from the hosts after the break, triggering audible boos across the Theatre of Dreams at the final whistle.

Okay News reports that Manchester United had seized total control during a ferocious opening blitz, breaking the deadlock inside the ninth minute when teenage winger Shea Lacey unleashed a venomous right-footed strike from distance that whistled past the visiting goalkeeper.

Before the visitors could reorganize their defensive structure, the home side doubled their advantage barely 60 seconds later as midfielder Mason Mount ghosted into the penalty area and applied a composed finish from close range, putting United 2-0 up inside 10 minutes.

Brighton gradually asserted themselves through aggressive territorial pressing, giving warning of their intent when Malick Yalcouyé rattled the frame of the goal with a powerful long-range effort that deflected off the woodwork.

The visiting side secured a vital lifeline on the stroke of half-time when forward Charalampos Kostoulas reacted quickest to an aerial knockdown inside the box, stabbing the ball home in the 45th minute to halve the deficit and alter the psychological momentum of the contest.

Fabian Hürzeler’s side emerged for the second period with relentless high-pressing intensity, suffocating United’s backline as the hosts attempted to play out from deep positions under severe physical duress.

Brighton’s persistence paid dividends in the 65th minute when a catastrophic distribution error by the Manchester United defense gifted possession inside the 18-yard box, allowing veteran midfielder Pascal Groß to calmly slot past the keeper to restore parity at 2-2.

Completely destabilized by the equalizer, United’s defensive structure disintegrated five minutes later when a sweeping delivery across the six-yard box caught the backline ball-watching, permitting Maxim De Cuyper to arrive completely unmarked at the far post and tap in the third goal to complete the turnaround.

United pushed desperately for an equalizer in the closing quarter of an hour, but their clearest opportunity went begging when Marcus Rashford broke clean through on a one-on-one breakaway, only for the Brighton goalkeeper to produce a decisive reflex save to palm the ball behind for a corner.

Despite five additional minutes of stoppage time, Brighton maintained resolute defensive discipline to extinguish late aerial assaults, condemning Manchester United to an early cup exit while sealing the Seagulls’ passage into the fourth round.