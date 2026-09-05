Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

LONDON, United Kingdom – A British-Nigerian businessman and digital influencer, Dennis Igho Ubiribo, died from a fatal pulmonary embolism triggered by an elective cosmetic penile enhancement procedure while on holiday in Bangkok, Thailand, a British coroner’s court concluded in London on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

The judicial determination follows an extensive inquest conducted at the Inner West London Coroner’s Court, examining the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of the 43-year-old entrepreneur, widely known across social media platforms by the aliases “Tiny” and “Ego.”

Okay News reports that official records presented during the coronial hearing revealed that Ubiribo was administered an injection containing 40ml of hyaluronic acid dermal filler combined with the local anesthetic lidocaine at an unnamed private cosmetic clinic in Thailand in early March.

Following the clinical procedure, Ubiribo returned with his wife, Zimbabwean businesswoman Danielle Simba Allen, to their accommodation at the Marriott hotel in Bangkok, where he began experiencing acute chest tightness and shortness of breath before collapsing twice inside the premises.

Emergency medical personnel transported him to Sukhumvit Hospital in Bangkok for emergency evaluation. While clinical teams initially observed that he remained conscious upon admission, his vital signs deteriorated rapidly, causing him to lose consciousness before a scheduled computerized tomography (CT) scan could be administered.

Attending physicians diagnosed acute pulmonary embolism—a life-threatening condition where blood vessels supplying the lungs become obstructed—and transferred him to an intensive care unit, where clinical staff administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for more than 100 minutes before he was pronounced dead in the early hours of March 6.

Following the repatriation of his body to the United Kingdom, independent forensic pathologists performed an official postmortem examination, which identified foreign cellular filler material embedded within his pulmonary arterial tissue that directly matched the chemical composition of the hyaluronic acid compound injected during the Bangkok operation.

Delivering her formal verdict, Coroner Jean Harkin concluded that the foreign substance entered his venous circulatory system during the injection, migrating rapidly to the lungs and precipitating the fatal vascular occlusion.

Medical safety advocates and health authorities have repeatedly warned against the escalating hazards associated with international medical tourism, emphasizing that unregulated injectable dermal fillers in sensitive vascular regions carry severe risks of accidental intravascular injection, tissue necrosis, and systemic embolisms.