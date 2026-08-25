Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom – Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been crowned the 2026 Men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year at the 53rd annual Professional Footballers’ Association Awards ceremony held at The Opera House in Manchester on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

The Portuguese international midfielder claimed English football’s most prestigious individual honour following a peer vote by fellow professional players across the country, capping an extraordinary individual domestic campaign.

Okay News reports that Fernandes secured the top prize ahead of a competitive six-man shortlist that featured Arsenal’s title-winning trio Declan Rice, David Raya, and Gabriel Magalhaes, alongside Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and playmaker Rayan Cherki.

The 31-year-old playmaker delivered a historic Premier League campaign for Manchester United, recording 21 assists to surpass the long-standing single-season record of 20 previously shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. He also contributed nine league goals to guide the Old Trafford club to a third-place finish and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Winning the PFA award completes a clean sweep of England’s major individual accolades for Fernandes, who was also named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Season.

Fernandes becomes the first Manchester United player to claim the prestigious PFA Players’ Player of the Year trophy since Wayne Rooney in 2010, joining iconic previous United winners such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Roy Keane, and Eric Cantona.