BUA Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu Hosts Femi Otedola for Ramadan Iftar in Dubai

Dubai, UAE – Nigerian billionaire and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, recently hosted fellow business magnate Femi Otedola for a private dinner in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The meeting between the two prominent industrialists took place as an Iftar meal to break the fast on the third day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Okay News reports that Rabiu shared a photograph of the gathering via his official Instagram account, publicly celebrating the bond between the two business leaders. In his caption, the Kano-born industrialist expressed his profound honor at hosting the energy mogul at his home, referring to Otedola affectionately as his “great brother Femo,” and noting that they were also joined for the evening by a mutual associate identified as Kabiru.

The dinner in the Middle East occurred just days after Otedola made a highly publicized visit to the industrial complex of another major Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote. On February 15, 2026, Otedola toured the newly expanded $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery located in Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria, subsequently taking to social media to describe the massive domestic facility as the “eighth wonder of the world.”

During his recent visit to the Lagos facility, Otedola celebrated the refinery’s milestone of reaching its full production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day—a development designed to significantly reduce Nigeria’s long-standing reliance on imported petroleum products. The billionaire also highlighted ongoing expansion plans intended to boost the facility’s output to 1.4 million barrels per day, reflecting a broader trend of Nigeria’s top industrialists, including Rabiu’s BUA Group, aggressively expanding their investments across the African manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy sectors.