BUA Group And Abu Dhabi Partners Launch Talks On Sugar And Logistics Hub

BUA Group, a diversified industrial conglomerate based in Nigeria, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group and MAIR Group to explore collaboration in sugar refining, agro-industrial development, and integrated global logistics solutions.

The agreement was signed in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Monday, February 16, 2026. The three companies said the discussions are aimed at building what they described as a world-class platform to strengthen regional food security, support industrial diversification, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for trade and manufacturing.

Okay News reports that the proposed collaboration is expected to combine BUA Group’s industrial and logistics capacity with the infrastructure of Khalifa Port, a major seaport in Abu Dhabi, alongside the operational experience of AD Ports Group, which manages ports and logistics assets in the emirate.

The companies said the initiative aligns with the UAE Food Security Strategy 2051, a national plan designed to improve sustainable food production and resilient supply chains. They also linked the discussions to Nigeria’s agriculture agenda focused on increasing domestic output, expanding value-added processing, improving post-harvest logistics, and opening new export markets for Nigerian produce across the Middle East, Asia, and other regions.

Under the concept being explored, the partners said they would focus on structured aggregation, processing, storage, and maritime export channels. They added that the goal is to reduce supply chain inefficiencies, improve traceability and quality standards, and create a more predictable trade corridor between West Africa and the Gulf.

BUA Group was described by the parties as one of Africa’s largest and most diversified conglomerates, with major investments across sugar refining, food production, flour milling, cement manufacturing, and infrastructure. MAIR Group said it would provide strategic support in building integrated logistics and agro-industrial solutions intended to link production, storage, and distribution in a seamless system.

Abdul Samad Rabiu, the founder and chairman of BUA Group, said:

“This MoU marks an important milestone in BUA’s international expansion and reflects our long-term vision of building globally competitive industrial platforms. Together with AD Ports Group and MAIR Group, we aim to develop sustainable food production and logistics solutions that strengthen regional supply chains and support the UAE’s Food Security Strategy 2051.”

He further added that, “This partnership represents not just a commercial arrangement but a strategic food corridor anchored on shared economic ambition, resilient infrastructure, and disciplined execution, reinforcing long-term food security objectives for both nations.”

A representative of MAIR Group added:

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing strategic industries in Abu Dhabi and building integrated solutions that reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for trade, food security, and industrial excellence.”

A spokesperson from AD Ports Group commented:

“Our partnership with BUA Group and MAIR Group highlights Khalifa Port’s role as a catalyst for high-impact industrial investments. This initiative will enhance regional food security, strengthen global trade connectivity, and support Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification goals.”

The companies said the MoU is intended to set a framework for further work, combining infrastructure, industrial expertise, and long-term planning to support a more resilient food and logistics ecosystem for the UAE, the wider region, and global markets.