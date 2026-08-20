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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Maryam Isah Shehu, a student of Bayero University Kano (BUK), over allegations of cybercrime and publishing information intended to damage the reputation of the anti-graft agency.

Shehu was arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, August 20, 2026, on an amended one-count charge under the Cybercrimes Act.

The Okay News reports that the EFCC accused Shehu of using her Instagram account, @maryamshehu, to publish a claim on June 21 that EFCC officials assaulted a man identified as Ahmed Uthman on the instructions of a zonal director who allegedly collected N20 million from another individual.

The commission said the publication was intended to tarnish its reputation and amounted to an offence under Section 24(2)(c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024.

Shehu pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following her plea, prosecution counsel Elizabeth Alabi asked the court for a trial date and requested that Shehu be remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre in Niger State.

Her lawyer, C.O. Amalaha, informed the court that a bail application had been filed and urged the judge to release the student on liberal terms.

Justice Abdulmalik, however, ordered that Shehu be remanded at Suleja Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until August 31, 2026, for hearing of the bail application and commencement of trial.

The EFCC also arraigned Abubakar Shuraim Abdulhamad on a separate one-count charge of alleged cybercrime and fabrication of an image resembling an official EFCC arrest placard.

Abdulhamad pleaded not guilty and was ordered to be remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre.

The charges against both defendants relate to publications the EFCC says were intended to damage its reputation. The allegations have not been proven in court.