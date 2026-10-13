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Bulgaria said on October 13, 2026 that fresh attacks had struck two commercial ships near its Black Sea coast, sinking one vessel and prompting rescue operations.

Okay News reports that the Bulgarian Council of Ministers said all 15 crew members aboard the Maltese-flagged Chelsea 3 were rescued and brought to the port of Varna. Five were receiving medical care.

The crew comprised seven Ukrainian citizens and eight Azerbaijani citizens. According to the government’s account, crew members said three aerial drones struck the ship’s deck and hull.

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Rumen Radev convened an emergency meeting of the government’s Security Council. During that meeting, officials received information that another ship had been struck and sunk east of Krapets on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast. One crew member was rescued.

The statement did not confirm any deaths or give a total for people missing from the sunken vessel.

“We do not have solid and clear evidence to make accusations against any of the sides,” Radev said, in remarks translated from Bulgarian.

In a separate statement dated October 13, the government said Radev had spoken with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Mark Rutte. It said the two leaders expressed solidarity and readiness to support efforts to establish the circumstances of the attacks.

The new incidents follow the October 6 attacks on two other commercial vessels in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, when a Togo-flagged ship sank.

Radev said he would seek joint proposals with Romania and Turkey to protect Black Sea shipping and raise the issue at the European Council meeting on October 15 and 16.