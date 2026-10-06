Bulgaria Says Drone Attacks Hit Two Ships, With One Vessel Sunk

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Bulgaria said on Tuesday, October 6, 2026 that overnight drone attacks hit two commercial ships in its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, sinking one vessel and injuring two people aboard the other.

Okay News reports that Prime Minister Rumen Radev outlined the rescue operation at a meeting with officials, according to a government statement. He said aerial and sea drones struck the ships about 70 nautical miles east of Byala, on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.

A vessel flying the flag of Togo sank. No survivors from that ship had been found when the government issued its account, and the search for its crew was continuing.

The statement did not identify an attacker, confirm any deaths or give the number of people missing.

The Bulgarian passenger ferry Dioscuria, which was nearby, saw an explosion and went to the scene. An overturned boat, three rafts and life jackets were found, the government said.

The second ship was damaged and caught fire. Its crew was evacuated, including two injured people. Officials said medical teams had been mobilised in the Bulgarian port city of Varna. Turkish and Indian nationals were among the other crew members being brought ashore.

Radev described the attacks as “absolutely unacceptable”, in remarks published in Bulgarian, and said they violated international law.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Varna was directing the operation, with support from the navy, air force, border police and maritime authorities. Officials were also checking for possible marine pollution.