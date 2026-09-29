Burkina Faso Opens First Gold Refinery to Process Wealth at Home

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OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso – The military-led transitional government of Burkina Faso on Monday commissioned the nation’s first industrial gold refinery in Ouagadougou, taking a decisive structural step to domesticate the processing of its vast mineral resources, curb informal cross-border smuggling, and assert sovereign state control over strategic extractives, international economic and regional correspondents reported from the capital on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2026.

The state-of-the-art facility, designated as Raffinor-BF, was officially unveiled by the Transitional Head of State, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, during a ceremonial inauguration attended by cabinet ministers, defense chiefs, traditional authorities, and regional mining executives at its five-hectare operational complex situated in the Ouaga 2000 district.

Okay News reports that the establishment of the industrial processing plant marks the realization of the junta’s natural resource industrialization policy, which seeks to halt the historical pattern of exporting unrefined, raw mineral ores to European and Asian trading hubs while local populations remain impoverished.

“We want to refine all our metals on site,” Captain Traoré stated while touring rows of purified gold bars produced during the facility’s commissioning trials. “We want to have the entire value chain on site. Natural resources belong to the people; they must contribute to improve their living conditions, with respect for the environment, social justice, and in the interest of future generations.”

Constructed at an investment capital cost exceeding 11 billion CFA francs, equivalent to approximately $19 million, the refinery was financed directly by the central government through the National Precious Metals Company, alongside equity contributions from Burkina Faso’s domestic private sector.

The initial phase of Raffinor-BF provides an operational refining capacity of 164 tonnes of gold annually at 99.99 percent purity, a volume that comfortably surpasses Burkina Faso’s total annual mine output of approximately 94 tonnes recorded last year.

The government confirmed that an anticipated second phase will expand the plant’s aggregate processing ceiling to 515 tonnes annually, deliberately positioning the landlocked Sahelian nation as an accredited regional processing center capable of handling doré gold bars from neighboring countries across West Africa.

“This is the day we take back the keys to our own house,” the Minister of Energy, Mines and Quarries, Yacouba Zabré Gouba, declared at the opening ceremony. “Our gold will no longer be used to create added value for others while our people remain in need.”

Burkina Faso ranks as Africa’s third largest industrial gold producer, trailing only Ghana and South Africa, with the World Gold Council documenting that domestic gold output climbed by 17 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, even as the country navigates an eight-year armed conflict against militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

State authorities have long identified artisanal and unregulated mining sites as primary conduits for illicit financial flows, alleging that tens of millions of dollars in unrefined gold have been smuggled across borders by syndicates to finance extremist insurgent operations across northern and eastern territories.

Since assuming power in September 2022, the 38-year-old army captain has enforced a resource nationalist doctrine across key sectors, mandating foreign mining multinationals to cede a mandatory 15 percent equity stake to the state, creating a state-owned mining enterprise, and imposing strict moratoria on the export of artisanal gold ores to redirect all volume into domestic processing channels.

Burkina Faso’s industrial pivot aligns with a broader push for mineral sovereignty across West Africa, mirroring unrefined export bans introduced in Guinea and Ghana, as well as ongoing state refinery constructions in Mali and Ivory Coast designed to anchor the mineral value chain on the African continent.