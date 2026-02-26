‘Burna Boy Has Converted to Islam,’ Associate Rahman Jago Confirms

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian Afrofusion artist Burna Boy has officially converted from Christianity to Islam, according to a public confirmation from his close associate, Rahman Jago. The revelation comes after weeks of speculation surrounding the global music star’s spiritual beliefs.

Okay News reports that the confirmation followed a widely circulated video showing the musician actively praising Allah. The footage immediately sparked significant debate and a wave of reactions among his millions of fans and followers across various social media platforms.

The conversation gained further traction when Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to Nigeria’s ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, commented on the viral video. Ahmad described the singer as appearing genuinely happy and prayed for Allah to make his new spiritual journey easy.

When a follower questioned whether the conversion was genuine, Ahmad noted that while the singer’s associates claimed it was true, an official confirmation was still pending. In response to the growing discourse, Jago definitively stated, “He converted. He is now a Muslim.”

The artist, who originally comes from a Christian background, has recently been open about his spiritual exploration. During a recent podcast and a livestream broadcast with internet personality Plaueboymax, he acknowledged that he had embraced Islam at some point in his pursuit of truth, publicly sharing his evolving views on the concept of creation.