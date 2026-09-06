Burnley Sign Veteran Striker Jamie Vardy Until End of Season

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BURNLEY, United Kingdom – Burnley Football Club have completed the signing of experienced former England international striker Jamie Vardy on a free transfer, securing the veteran forward on a contract running until the end of the current season, the Lancashire club announced on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The acquisition delivers proven top-flight pedigree to the Turf Moor frontline, with the 39-year-old striker returning to English football following a spell in Italian Serie A with US Cremonese last season.

Okay News reports that Vardy, celebrated throughout his storied career for his explosive pace, clinical finishing in the penalty area, and relentless pressing, completed administrative and medical formalities over the weekend before joining the first-team setup.

Burnley Head Coach Nicky Hayen welcomed the arrival of the Premier League and FA Cup winner, noting that his locker room presence and vast top-tier experience will provide an invaluable boost to the squad’s competitive objectives.

“We are delighted to welcome Jamie to Burnley FC,” Hayen said in an official statement released by the club. “His experience and leadership will be invaluable to our squad, and we believe he can make a significant impact on our campaign. Jamie has a proven track record, and we are looking forward to seeing him in a Claret shirt.”

Speaking after finalizing his move to the East Lancashire side, Vardy expressed his determination to make an immediate impression on the pitch and connect with the club’s working-class community.

“I’m really happy to now be here at Burnley FC,” Vardy said. “This club has a proper footballing history and passionate fans who deserve a team that represents them and their town. I can’t wait to get going on the pitch and help the team move in the right direction.”

Vardy built a legendary reputation during his twelve-year association with Leicester City, scoring 190 goals across 464 appearances while firing the Foxes to an unforgettable 5,000-1 Premier League title in 2016, lifting the FA Cup in 2021, and winning the Premier League Golden Boot in 2020.

The veteran marksman is expected to train with his new teammates at the Burnley Training Centre during the ongoing international break, putting him in contention to make his debut when domestic fixtures resume later this month.