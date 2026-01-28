Cadbury Swings To N17.2 Billion Profit In 2025 On Higher Sales And Lower Costs

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a major food, sweets, and drink company headquartered in Lagos and a subsidiary of the global snacking giant Mondelez International. The company, known for iconic brands like Bournvita and TomTom, has bounced back strongly by posting a pretax profit of N17.2 billion for the 2025 financial year.

This represents a significant recovery from the N28.3 billion loss recorded in 2024. The turnaround was revealed in the company’s unaudited financial statement published on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Okay News reports that the full-year performance was supported by higher revenue, lower administrative expenses, and sharply reduced net finance costs.

Revenue Growth and Margin Recovery

Cadbury reported full-year revenue of N169.8 billion in 2025, which is a 31.49% increase from the N129.1 billion recorded in the previous year. Domestic sales remained the backbone of this growth, contributing 93.1% of total revenue.

While the cost of sales rose to N133.2 billion due to higher turnover, stronger pricing and increased volumes pushed gross profit to N36.5 billion. This is more than double the N18.2 billion achieved in 2024, highlighting a marked improvement in operating efficiency.

Easing Finance Costs and Foreign Exchange Pressures

The most notable driver of the profit swing was the sharp decline in net finance costs, which fell to N3.2 billion from N34.2 billion in 2024. This was largely due to a reduction in foreign exchange losses that had previously weighed heavily on the company’s earnings.

Key Highlights (FY 2025 vs FY 2024) 2025 Value 2024 Value Revenue N169.8 Billion N129.1 Billion Gross Profit N36.5 Billion N18.2 Billion Operating Income N20.5 Billion N5.9 Billion Net Finance Cost N3.2 Billion N34.2 Billion Pretax Profit/Loss N17.2 Billion Profit N28.3 Billion Loss

Strengthening The Balance Sheet

Total assets rose to N82.1 billion, with property, plant, and equipment and inventories forming the largest components. Total shareholders’ equity expanded sharply to N16.4 billion from N4.3 billion, while total liabilities eased to N65.6 billion following a reduction in borrowings.