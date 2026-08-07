CAF Backs FIFA Following FFE Controversy Apology

Lagos, Nigeria: The Confederation of African Football unanimously endorsed a joint statement from FIFA acknowledging errors in the handling of the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise and reaffirmed its support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino during an Executive Committee meeting.

Okay News reports that FIFA unveiled the proposed commercial subsidiary on July 28, 2026, to manage event operations and raise $4.2 billion by selling minority stakes to investors.

The initiative was withdrawn after criticism regarding the consultation process, and FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström and Infantino issued a formal apology on August 6, 2026, stating the FIFA Council and member associations should have been more involved.

“We acknowledge mistakes were made in the process of the proposed establishment of the FIFA Forward Enterprise (‘FFE’),” FIFA said. “It was certainly not the intention for the FIFA Council and FIFA Member Associations to feel excluded from the process and it should have been handled differently. We sincerely apologise for these errors and commit to them not happening again.”

Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe confirmed the continental body accepted the explanation. “CAF welcomes and endorses the ‘Joint Update’ by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary General Mattias Grafström. CAF will continue to focus on making African Football amongst the best in the world and is reaffirming its commitment to adhering to global governance, transparency and auditing best practices,” Motsepe said.

The committee concluded the meeting by thanking Infantino and the FIFA administration for organizing the 2026 World Cup and stated that the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026 in Morocco is a huge success.