CAF Suspends Samuel Eto’o for Misconduct Following AFCON Clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has imposed a four-match suspension on Samuel Eto’o, the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT). This disciplinary action follows allegations of misconduct during Cameroon’s recent quarter-final defeat against Morocco at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The incident reportedly involved aggressive gestures directed at officiating officials during the high-stakes match held in Rabat. Beyond the match suspension, the continental football governing body also levied a $20,000 fine against the former striker, as part of a broader crackdown on unsportsmanlike behavior during the tournament.

Okay News reports that FECAFOOT has formally criticized the ruling, describing the disciplinary process as rushed and lacking sufficient justification. In an official statement, the Cameroonian federation expressed full support for Eto’o and confirmed its intention to appeal the decision, citing concerns over the fairness of the proceedings.

The controversy comes at a critical time for African football, as the tournament reaches its climax. While Cameroon exits the competition under a cloud of disciplinary scrutiny, the hosts, Morocco, are preparing to face Senegal in the final scheduled for Sunday, January 18, 2026.