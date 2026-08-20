Cameroon’s Paul Biya Returns Home After More Than 10 Weeks Abroad

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YAOUNDE, Cameroon – Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has returned to the country after more than 10 weeks abroad, ending his longest recorded absence since taking power more than four decades ago.

The 93-year-old president arrived at Yaounde’s Nsimalen International Airport on Thursday aboard a chartered flight from Geneva, Switzerland, accompanied by First Lady Chantal Biya.

The Okay News reports that Biya left Cameroon on June 7 for what the presidency described at the time as a “brief private stay in Europe”. He arrived in Yaounde at about 4:45 p.m. local time before travelling by motorcade to the Etoudi Unity Palace.

Hundreds of supporters of the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement lined the streets of the capital, waving party colours and banners as they welcomed the president.

Biya waved through a partially opened window of his vehicle as the motorcade made its way through the city.

His prolonged absence had fuelled speculation about his health and ability to govern, despite repeated assurances from authorities that he would return. It also renewed questions about political succession in the Central African country, where power remains heavily concentrated in the presidency.

Opposition politicians had called on Cameroon’s Constitutional Council to consider whether an interim head of state should be appointed during Biya’s absence. The council took no action.

Under Cameroon’s constitution, where the presidency becomes vacant because of death, resignation or permanent incapacity, the president of the Senate is expected to assume interim duties.

Biya has not appointed a vice-president despite the position being reintroduced in April. Critics have argued that the absence of a clear succession arrangement could create uncertainty if the president becomes unable to continue governing.

Biya has been president of Cameroon since 1982, making him one of the world’s longest-serving heads of state and, at 93, the oldest serving head of state.