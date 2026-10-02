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CAN Urges Issue-Based Campaigns Ahead of 2027 Elections

Archbishop Daniel Okoh called for practical policy debate at CAN’s October 2 anniversary press conference in Abuja.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Christian Association of Nigeria logo with a map, cross and open Bible on a white background.
Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) logo.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged political parties and candidates to centre their 2027 election campaigns on practical solutions and avoid exploiting religious, ethnic or regional divisions.

CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh made the call at a press conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Friday, October 2, held to mark the association’s 50th anniversary.

According to TheCable’s report of the event, Okoh said parties should present competing ideas for improving Nigerians’ lives rather than deepen existing divisions.

“Political parties and candidates must resist the temptation to weaponise religion, ethnicity and regional sentiments,” he said.

Okay News reports that the appeal came as CAN outlined priorities including stronger interfaith engagement and greater participation by women and young people.

Tribune reported that Okoh warned against allowing electoral competition to expose young Nigerians to violence. He also reaffirmed support for the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council as a platform for peaceful coexistence.

The association plans to deepen its humanitarian work and strengthen its institutions as it marks five decades of activity.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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