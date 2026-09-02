CAN Warns Nigerian Politicians Against Using Name of Jesus

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ABUJA, Nigeria — The Christian Association of Nigeria has warned politicians and their supporters against using the name of Jesus Christ to advance partisan political interests ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nigeria’s primary Christian umbrella body issued the caution following statements made by Precious Oruche, also known as Mama Pee, who referenced Jesus Christ during political commentary concerning Peter Obi and the 2027 elections.

Okay News reports that Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, released a official statement on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, urging Christians and political actors to exercise restraint when invoking religious terms in political debates.

Okoh stated that political actors must not reduce Jesus Christ to a political candidate, campaign slogan, or partisan weapon.

“I believe this is an appropriate moment to remind all of us, especially Christians, to exercise restraint in the way we invoke the name of Jesus Christ in political debates,” Okoh said. “Jesus Christ is not a political candidate, a campaign slogan or a weapon to advance one politician against another. His name is sacred and should not be dragged into partisan contests in ways that elevate human beings, however popular or admired, to a place that belongs to God alone.”

The CAN president noted that citizens remain free to support or criticize any political figure, including Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Bola Tinubu, but maintained that political affiliations should not diminish sacred reverence.

“We are free to support Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu or any other candidate. We are equally free to criticise them. But our political loyalty must never become so intense that we begin to speak of politicians in terms that diminish the reverence due to Christ,” Okoh said.

The association called on candidates and campaign teams to direct debates toward competence, character, policy choices, and performance rather than religious arguments.

“Let us argue about competence, character, policies, performance and the future of Nigeria. Let us disagree passionately if necessary, but let us leave Jesus Christ out of our partisan quarrels,” Okoh said.

Okoh added that no politician serves as a messianic figure and warned that political victories should not come at the expense of religious sacredness.

“No politician is the Messiah. No political party represents the salvation of the human spirit that Christ epitomises. And no electoral victory is worth compromising the honour due to His name,” Okoh stated.

The statement concluded with an appeal to all Nigerians to maintain responsibility and respect during the upcoming political season.

“As we approach another crucial electoral season, I urge politicians, their supporters and all Nigerians to conduct our political conversations with responsibility, restraint and respect for what we hold sacred,” Okoh said.