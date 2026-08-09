TORONTO, Canada – The Canadian federal government has approved emergency assistance for British Columbia as wildfires force about 18,000 people from their homes in the southern part of the province.

Okay News reports that the federal assistance will provide shelter and accommodation for residents displaced by fires in areas including Summerland and Peachland.

The Bald Range wildfire had burned more than 10,300 hectares by Saturday night as firefighters continued efforts to contain the blaze. British Columbia declared a provincial state of emergency as hot and dry conditions contributed to the spread of multiple fires.

Canada’s Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience Eleanor Olszewski said she had approved the province’s request for federal assistance and directed officials at Public Safety Canada’s Government Operations Centre to coordinate support with provincial authorities.

British Columbia’s Wildfire Service said fires continued to spread across southern parts of the province over the previous 24 hours. Thick smoke, turbulence and poor visibility were making both aerial and ground firefighting operations more difficult.

Ten helicopters, including a night-vision helicopter, were operating in the affected areas. The province said international crews were also supporting the response, including 34 personnel from Australia, five from New Zealand and 214 from Mexico.

Additional international firefighting resources are expected to arrive in the coming days as authorities work to contain the fires and support communities affected by the evacuations.