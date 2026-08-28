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OTTAWA, Canada – Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has pushed back firmly against United States President Donald Trump’s unilateral executive order attempting to rename Lake Ontario as “Lake America,” stating that the shared body of water possesses a four-century-old Indigenous heritage that predates the founding of both sovereign nations, the Prime Minister’s Office affirmed on Friday, August 28, 2026.

The diplomatic exchange erupted after President Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office on Thursday declaring the name change effective immediately, intensifying an escalating trade dispute sparked by the collapse of bilateral tariff negotiations and retaliatory duties imposed on cross-border commodities.

Okay News reports that Trump justified the symbolic move on his Truth Social platform by citing strained commercial ties with Canada’s most populous province, stating that the United States did not expect to conduct significant future business with Ontario.

Responding directly to the White House directive, Prime Minister Carney highlighted the deep historical and geographic reality of the Great Lakes boundary waters, rejecting the renaming as an attempt to rewrite enduring historical facts.

“The name Lake Ontario comes from the Wendat word Ontario, which, appropriately, means ‘the lake is beautiful, the lake is big,'” Carney stated. “The name is more than 400 years old, predating both the Confederation of Canada and the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America.”

The Canadian leader noted that while political postures in Washington may shift, Canada’s geographical sovereignty and international maritime recognitions remain resolute.

“We know that America is changing. Their trading relationships, their foreign policies, their national monuments, their hydronyms,” Carney added. “Canadians also know that naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario — then, now and always.”

Lake Ontario, one of the five Great Lakes shared between southern Ontario and northern New York State, hosts major industrial corridors and urban centres, including Toronto, Canada’s financial capital.

The dispute comes alongside a personal confrontation between Trump and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who previously threatened export surcharges on Canadian hydroelectric power supplied to US northeastern grids following tariff threats.

The executive order mirrors a similar unilateral decree signed by Trump in early 2025 purporting to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” a measure that Mexican authorities and international geographic naming boards rejected as legally non-binding under international maritime conventions.