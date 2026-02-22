Cancelo Shines As Barcelona Thrash Levante To Reclaim La Liga Top Spot

FC Barcelona returned to the summit of La Liga with a commanding 3-0 victory over Levante UD, capitalising on Real Madrid’s defeat to Osasuna a day earlier.

Okay News reports that the win moves Barcelona one point clear at the top of the table, marking a strong response after consecutive defeats and reaffirming their title ambitions. The Catalan side produced a confident display at home, with first-half goals setting the tone before a stunning late strike sealed the result.

Midfielder Marc Bernal opened the scoring early on after being picked out inside the six-yard box, while Frenkie de Jong doubled the advantage with a well-timed run and finish from a low cross.

Joao Cancelo was at the heart of Barcelona’s dominance, tormenting the Levante defence throughout the contest. The full-back struck the post with a teasing delivery and later provided the assist for De Jong’s goal in a standout performance.

In the second half, substitute Fermin Lopez added gloss to the scoreline with a powerful long-range effort that flew in off the post. Robert Lewandowski endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal, missing key chances before being replaced.