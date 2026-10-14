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AFC Names CBN Governor Cardoso Board Chairman

Africa Finance Corporation has named Nigeria’s central bank governor as board chairman. Ireti Samuel-Ogbu remains on the board.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Olayemi Cardoso, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria
Olayemi Cardoso, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and chairman of Africa Finance Corporation’s board. Photo: AFC.

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) named Olayemi Cardoso, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, as its board chairman on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

He succeeds Ireti Samuel-Ogbu, who remains a director. The corporation announced the appointment in a statement issued in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Okay News reports that AFC’s board is responsible for its policy, strategy and decisions, while executive management and board committees handle delegated responsibilities.

Cardoso said he wanted the corporation’s work judged by its contribution to production and employment.

“Our measure of success must be the productive capacity we create, the industries we enable and the jobs we support,” he said.

AFC President and Chief Executive Officer Samaila Zubairu said Cardoso would help its efforts to mobilise African capital for infrastructure and industry.

Cardoso has led Nigeria’s central bank since September 2023. He previously chaired Citibank Nigeria and served as commissioner for economic planning and budget in Lagos State.

The appointment statement did not specify a separate effective date or the length of his term. AFC says it has invested more than $20 billion across 36 African countries since its establishment in 2007.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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