AFC Names CBN Governor Cardoso Board Chairman

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Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) named Olayemi Cardoso, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, as its board chairman on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

He succeeds Ireti Samuel-Ogbu, who remains a director. The corporation announced the appointment in a statement issued in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Okay News reports that AFC’s board is responsible for its policy, strategy and decisions, while executive management and board committees handle delegated responsibilities.

Cardoso said he wanted the corporation’s work judged by its contribution to production and employment.

“Our measure of success must be the productive capacity we create, the industries we enable and the jobs we support,” he said.

AFC President and Chief Executive Officer Samaila Zubairu said Cardoso would help its efforts to mobilise African capital for infrastructure and industry.

Cardoso has led Nigeria’s central bank since September 2023. He previously chaired Citibank Nigeria and served as commissioner for economic planning and budget in Lagos State.

The appointment statement did not specify a separate effective date or the length of his term. AFC says it has invested more than $20 billion across 36 African countries since its establishment in 2007.