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Carlos Baleba played his first minutes for English club Manchester United in a friendly against Swiss club Lausanne-Sport at the club’s Carrington training ground on Friday, October 2, 2026, as he continued preparations for his competitive debut.

United confirmed the Cameroon midfielder’s involvement in a club update on the match, which was played behind closed doors during the international break.

The summer signing from Brighton & Hove Albion has been building his fitness after arriving with an injury. He was an unused substitute in United’s 1–1 draw with Fulham before the break.

Okay News reports that United did not specify Baleba’s playing time or provide a score.

The friendly involved first-team players who were not away on international duty alongside members of United’s Academy. The club’s next competitive match is against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 10.

Baleba, 22, signed a contract until June 2031, with an option for a further year, when United announced his arrival from Brighton.