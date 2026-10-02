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Carlos Baleba Plays First Man United Minutes in Lausanne Friendly

The Cameroon midfielder featured against Lausanne-Sport at Carrington as he builds fitness for his competitive debut.

By Damilola A.
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Carlos Baleba in Brighton’s yellow kit during the match against Fulham on January 24, 2026.
Carlos Baleba playing for Brighton against Fulham on January 24, 2026. File photo: Timmy96.

Carlos Baleba played his first minutes for English club Manchester United in a friendly against Swiss club Lausanne-Sport at the club’s Carrington training ground on Friday, October 2, 2026, as he continued preparations for his competitive debut.

United confirmed the Cameroon midfielder’s involvement in a club update on the match, which was played behind closed doors during the international break.

The summer signing from Brighton & Hove Albion has been building his fitness after arriving with an injury. He was an unused substitute in United’s 1–1 draw with Fulham before the break.

Okay News reports that United did not specify Baleba’s playing time or provide a score.

The friendly involved first-team players who were not away on international duty alongside members of United’s Academy. The club’s next competitive match is against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 10.

Baleba, 22, signed a contract until June 2031, with an option for a further year, when United announced his arrival from Brighton.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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