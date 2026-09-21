Carney Condemns Antisemitic Attack at Ontario Synagogue, Cop Hurt

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BELLEVILLE, Canada – Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and senior political leaders have condemned an outbreak of antisemitic violence after an armed suspect opened fire outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, leaving a police officer critically wounded during Yom Kippur worship services, law enforcement and oversight authorities confirmed on Monday, September 21, 2026.

The shooting took place at approximately 7:00 p.m. local time on Sunday evening, September 20, 2026, coinciding with the commencement of the holiest solemn observance on the Jewish religious calendar, prompting emergency security deployments around places of worship across eastern Canada.

Okay News reports that an assailant armed with a shotgun approached the perimeter of the synagogue and targeted a Belleville police officer stationed outside to safeguard the congregation, triggering an exchange of gunfire when the injured officer and a responding colleague discharged their service weapons.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kristy Denette disclosed on Monday that between 20 and 30 shots were fired during the confrontation, leaving the suspect hospitalized in life-threatening condition and the wounded officer in critical but stable condition inside an intensive care unit.

“It would have been quite, quite the scene indeed,” Denette stated during an operational press briefing, noting that while formal motive classifications remain subject to investigative findings, common sense indicates the incident likely constitutes a targeted attack against the Jewish institution.

Reacting to the shooting, Prime Minister Carney denounced the assault and reaffirmed the federal government’s obligation to protect religious minorities from intimidation and physical terror.

“Jewish people must be able to worship safely,” Carney wrote in an official public statement. “To live free, open, proud Jewish lives.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed profound disgust over the shooting, maintaining that members of the Jewish community possess an absolute constitutional right to assemble and practice their faith peacefully without fear of violence.

Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre called for decisive federal intervention, asserting that vile antisemitic violence across Canada must be halted immediately through concrete security and legislative protections for vulnerable communities.

Belleville Police Service Deputy Chief Sheri Meeks confirmed that municipal law enforcement has stepped up armed vehicular and foot patrols across all sectors of the city, maintaining high-visibility cordons around religious institutions as parallel forensic probes by the police service and the Special Investigations Unit continue.

In neighboring Toronto, located approximately 187 kilometers west of Belleville, the Toronto Police Service announced an immediate increase in static surveillance and perimeter patrols outside synagogues and community centers out of an abundance of caution.