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Lagos, Nigeria: Comedian and streamer Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, known as Carter Efe, defeated rapper Darlington Okoye, known as Speed Darlington, on the October 1, 2026, Chaos in the Ring boxing card.

Reality television personality Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, known as Phyna, also beat actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday at the event, which continued into the early hours of Friday, October 2.

Organiser Balmoral Group Promotions confirmed both winners in separate Instagram announcements. “Carter wins it again,” the promoter wrote. The bouts took place at Balmoral Hall in the Federal Palace Hotel on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Okay News reports that both celebrity contests were scheduled for four rounds, according to the event guide published by sponsor Bet9ja. They formed part of a programme that also included professional boxing.

TVC News reported that Phyna knocked out Nkechi Blessing in the fourth round. Balmoral’s result announcement named Phyna as the winner without specifying the method or round of victory.

Carter Efe had previously beaten singer Habeeb Badmus, known as Portable, in a Lagos celebrity boxing contest in May. That earlier bout was decided unanimously by the judges.

After her victory, Phyna challenged actress Etinosa Idemudia to another fight, according to QED, which reported that Etinosa accepted. No promoter-confirmed booking for that proposed contest had been verified by Friday morning.

The event guide also listed a 10-round light-heavyweight contest between Nigerian boxer Godday Appah and Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, known as Freezy Macbones, on the professional card.