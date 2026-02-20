Casemiro Reveals His Name Has Been Misspelled Throughout His Career

Brazilian midfielder and Manchester United star, Casemiro has revealed that his well-known football name is actually spelled incorrectly — and has been that way for his entire professional career.

The former academy product explained that his real name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro, spelled with an “I” — not the “E” seen on the back of his shirts over the years.

According to an information the player made available to Okay News, the mix-up happened early in his career when São Paulo mistakenly printed his name as “Casemiro” for a match. Rather than correcting the error, he decided to keep it after delivering a strong performance in that game.

Casemiro admitted he is superstitious and felt changing the spelling might disrupt his form. “I played really well in that game,” he said, adding that he chose not to alter it since things were going smoothly.

From that moment on, the altered spelling stuck — and it has followed him through his successful career at top clubs and with the Brazilian national team.

Following nine successful years and five Champions League titles at Real Madrid, Carlos Henrique Casimiro, known as Casemiro, transferred to Manchester United in August 2022 for an initial fee of £60 million.

Casemiro is confirmed to leave Manchester United at the end of his fourth and final season in June 2026, where he has recently made his 150th appearance for the club and is finishing the season as a key player in midfield.