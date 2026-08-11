ABUJA, Nigeria — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has opened applications for the second cohort of its Regulatory Sandbox Programme, inviting financial institutions, fintech companies, technology firms and Virtual Asset Service Providers to test new products under regulatory supervision.

Hakama Sidi-Ali, Acting Director of the CBN’s Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Department, announced the opening in a statement issued on August 11, 2026.

Okay News reports that the new cohort introduces two dedicated testing tracks covering virtual asset services and data-enabled financial products.

The Virtual Asset Service Provider Track is designed for innovations involving virtual assets, stablecoins, payments, settlement, custody, wallets and related financial infrastructure that require supervised live testing.

The Data-Enabled Financial Services Track will cover non-VASP innovations that use secure digital infrastructure and permission-based data sharing to improve financial inclusion, payments, credit, risk management and operational efficiency.

The CBN said the Regulatory Sandbox provides a controlled environment where eligible participants can test financial products, business models and enabling technologies while engaging directly with the regulator.

The programme is intended to help the bank understand emerging technologies while ensuring that consumer protection, financial stability and market integrity remain central to the testing process.

Applicants will be assessed on the novelty of their proposals, readiness for live testing, potential benefits to consumers or the market, governance arrangements, risk management capacity and the suitability of their proposed testing plans.

Successful participants will operate within parameters agreed with the CBN and will be required to meet safeguards covering consumer protection, cybersecurity, operational resilience and regulatory reporting.

The bank clarified that admission into the sandbox does not amount to a licence or authorisation to operate outside the approved testing environment.

“Participation in the Regulatory Sandbox does not constitute a licence, authorisation, or approval to operate outside the approved testing parameters,” the statement said.

Applications for Cohort 2 will open on August 12, 2026, and close on August 31, 2026.

Interested organisations are required to apply through the CBN Regulatory Sandbox Portal before the deadline.