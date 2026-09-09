Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has elevated terrorism financing oversight to an immediate supervisory priority across the nation’s banking and financial services industry, rolling out intensified surveillance mechanisms to insulate financial institutions against illicit exploitation and systemic abuse, the apex bank announced in an official circular in Abuja on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The regulatory tightening forms a central component of the central bank’s broader initiative to safeguard the structural integrity of Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, harden domestic transaction channels against extremist exploitation, and accelerate compliance with international anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing standards.

Okay News reports that the policy directive was contained in an official statement signed and released by the Acting Director of the Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Department at the CBN, Mrs. Hakama Sidi-Ali.

According to the regulatory apex, the enhanced supervisory priority focuses on four critical operational pillars: comprehensive terrorism financing risk management architectures, automated high-velocity transaction monitoring, strict domestic enforcement of targeted financial sanctions, and accelerated suspicious transaction reporting protocols.

The central bank stated that deposit money banks, merchant banks, payment service providers, and other regulated non-bank financial institutions will be subjected to closer regulatory scrutiny to verify that internal control mechanisms can identify, isolate, and neutralize dubious capital movements.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria has elevated terrorism financing supervision to a current supervisory priority, as part of its ongoing commitment to protecting the Nigerian financial system from abuse by illicit actors,” the apex bank stated.

The CBN clarified that supervisory teams will deploy a comprehensive, risk-based oversight methodology comprising rigorous on-site institutional audits and persistent off-site data surveillance, evaluating whether financial operators are strictly adhering to statutory compliance frameworks.

“The Bank will continue to apply a risk-based supervisory approach, including on-site and off-site engagement, to support effective AML/CFT/CPF controls across the financial sector in line with existing legal and regulatory obligations,” Sidi-Ali noted.

The measure reinforces ongoing inter-agency collaborations between the banking regulator, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), law enforcement authorities, and multilateral bodies including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), as Nigeria advances strategic reforms to delist the nation from international enhanced monitoring jurisdictions.

The apex bank highlighted that tightening internal compliance mechanisms directly supports domestic and cross-border security partnerships designed to cut off funding pipelines to violent extremist groups operating across the West African sub-region.

“This supervisory focus also supports Nigeria’s ongoing domestic and international cooperation on counter-terrorism financing, counter-proliferation financing, financial integrity, and the protection of the financial system,” the circular explained.

Reaffirming its oversight mandate, the CBN disclosed that further supervisory engagements and targeted compliance evaluations will be executed across the financial sector as required, warning that institutions found deficient in their statutory monitoring duties will face administrative sanctions.