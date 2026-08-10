CBN Reports Rise in Household Borrowing for Home Purchases

LAGOS, Nigeria – Household credit for home purchases in the country rose to 9.6 index points in the second quarter of 2026.

Okay News reports that Central Bank of Nigeria, disclosed the lending data on Sunday, August 9, 2026, in its Credit Condition Survey Report. The institution said that lenders observed an overall increase in credit availability for secured, unsecured, and corporate lending during the measured period.

The CBN noted that lenders recorded lower default rates across multiple lending categories. “Lenders reported a decline in default rates across secured and unsecured lending, as well as across all corporate lending categories, including small businesses, Medium PNFCs, Large PNFCs, and OFCs,” the central bank said.

The report detailed specific shifts in household and consumer lending metrics. “Consumer loans to households increased (11.2), credit for house purchase to households increased (9.6), lending for small businesses to households increased (26.4),” the CBN said. The central bank added, “Mortgage/re-mortgage lending from Households increased (13.3).”

Credit demand increased to 15.1 index points for secured lending and 15.2 index points for corporate lending. “Respondents reported that credit demand increased to 15.1 index points for secured lending and 15.2 index points for corporate lending, while unsecured lending remained subdued at -1.2 index points,” the CBN said. Overdraft and personal loans to households rose to 7.9 index points, while credit card lending decreased to -2.0 index points.

Corporate lending to small businesses, Medium Private Non-Financial Corporations, and Large Private Non-Financial Corporations increased to 26.5, 25.5, and 8.9 index points, respectively. Credit to Other Financial Corporations remained unchanged at 0.0 index point.