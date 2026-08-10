August 10, 2026

CBN Reports Rise in Household Borrowing for Home Purchases

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published
CBN Reports Rise in Household Borrowing for Home Purchases
The official logo and signage at the Central Bank of Nigeria headquarters building.

LAGOS, Nigeria – Household credit for home purchases in the country rose to 9.6 index points in the second quarter of 2026.

Okay News reports that Central Bank of Nigeria, disclosed the lending data on Sunday, August 9, 2026, in its Credit Condition Survey Report. The institution said that lenders observed an overall increase in credit availability for secured, unsecured, and corporate lending during the measured period.

The CBN noted that lenders recorded lower default rates across multiple lending categories. “Lenders reported a decline in default rates across secured and unsecured lending, as well as across all corporate lending categories, including small businesses, Medium PNFCs, Large PNFCs, and OFCs,” the central bank said.

The report detailed specific shifts in household and consumer lending metrics. “Consumer loans to households increased (11.2), credit for house purchase to households increased (9.6), lending for small businesses to households increased (26.4),” the CBN said. The central bank added, “Mortgage/re-mortgage lending from Households increased (13.3).”

Credit demand increased to 15.1 index points for secured lending and 15.2 index points for corporate lending. “Respondents reported that credit demand increased to 15.1 index points for secured lending and 15.2 index points for corporate lending, while unsecured lending remained subdued at -1.2 index points,” the CBN said. Overdraft and personal loans to households rose to 7.9 index points, while credit card lending decreased to -2.0 index points.

Corporate lending to small businesses, Medium Private Non-Financial Corporations, and Large Private Non-Financial Corporations increased to 26.5, 25.5, and 8.9 index points, respectively. Credit to Other Financial Corporations remained unchanged at 0.0 index point.

Corrections and tips
Google News

Stay connected via Google

Add Okay News as a preferred source for faster follow-through coverage.

Preferred sourceAdd on Google
Advertisement

About the author

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow the report beyond this story

Follow Okay News across the channels and tools you use most.

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Preferred sourceAdd on GoogleFollow Okay News updates across Google surfaces.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.