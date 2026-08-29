Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria — The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has completed the assessment and shortlisting of candidates for the final oral interview stage of its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise.

Major General A. M. Jibril (retd.), Secretary to the Board, announced the update in a statement issued on August 28, 2026, following the completion of physical and medical screening for applicants seeking recruitment into the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Okay News reports that successful applicants in the Graduate Category are required to visit the official CDCFIB recruitment portal from Monday, August 31, to Wednesday, September 2, 2026, to confirm whether they have been shortlisted for the oral interview.

Candidates who applied with National Certificate in Education (NCE), Ordinary National Diploma (OND) or Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) qualifications will be able to check their status on the same portal from Monday, September 7, to Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

Shortlisted candidates must select a venue nearest to them, choose an interview date and time, and print their letters of invitation from the recruitment portal.

The Board said candidates will be required to appear strictly in the dress code stated in their invitation letters.

Only applicants shortlisted for the final exercise will be allowed into the interview venues.

The CDCFIB also warned candidates not to expect recruitment notifications by email, stressing that all legitimate communication relating to the exercise will be published through the official recruitment portal.

“Furthermore, kindly note that the CDCFIB does not and will not send out emails; all communications should be obtained from the portal,” the Board said.

Candidates were directed to use https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng to check their status and obtain further information on the oral interview.

The Board also reiterated that the entire recruitment exercise is free of charge and warned applicants against paying individuals or groups claiming they can secure employment on their behalf.

“The Board reiterates that the entire recruitment process is transparent and FREE OF CHARGE,” the statement said.

Applicants who encounter demands for payment were advised to report such persons to the nearest security agency or appropriate authority.