Champion Breweries’ 2025 Profit Jumps 108% to N2.65 Billion, Proposes 7 Kobo Dividend

Lagos, Nigeria – Champion Breweries Plc has released its audited financial statement for the period ended December 31, 2025, reporting a 108 percent surge in profit before tax to N2.65 billion (approximately $1.69 million), up from N1.27 billion in 2024.

Okay News reports that profit after tax also saw a significant increase of 119 percent, reaching N1.79 billion, up from N816.99 million in the prior year. Revenue grew by 43 percent to N29.80 billion, driven by expansion and strong sales in Nigeria. Following the strong performance, the Board has proposed a dividend of 7 kobo per share, compared to 6 kobo per share declared in the previous year, payable to shareholders on record as of April 29, 2026.

The strong bottom-line performance appears to be driven by faster growth in revenue compared to cost of sales. While revenue grew by 43 percent, cost of sales grew by only 18 percent, contributing to over 76 percent year-on-year growth in gross profit. Operating profit more than doubled to N4.83 billion, largely due to efficiency gains and cost management in production and operations.

Total assets rose significantly to N82.34 billion from N21.35 billion in 2024, driven by an increase in cash and cash equivalents, which skyrocketed to N47.35 billion, and investment in property, plant, and equipment. Total liabilities increased to N69.26 billion, largely driven by a N61.27 billion debt profile. The company’s stock has surged by 21.4 percent year-to-date in 2026, reflecting investor confidence in this profit surge.