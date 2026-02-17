Champions League Clash Marred by Alleged Racist Abuse as Real Madrid Beat Benfica

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 victory over Benfica in a tense UEFA Champions League encounter overshadowed by alleged racist abuse directed at Vinicius Junior during the match at the Estadio da Luz.

Vinicius Junior had opened the scoring with a stunning goal before the game was briefly halted following an incident involving Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni. Television footage showed Prestianni covering his mouth while speaking to the Brazilian forward. Vinicius subsequently alerted the referee and left the pitch temporarily as tensions flared.

Real Madrid full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold described the situation as “a disgrace to football,” saying the alleged abuse ruined what should have been a memorable night. He added that there is no place for racism in football or society. Manager Alvaro Arbeloa also stressed the need to fight against such attitudes and expressed support for Vinicius.

Benfica boss Jose Mourinho suggested the forward’s celebration may have incited the crowd but maintained he wanted to remain independent regarding the allegations. Former players including Clarence Seedorf and Theo Walcott called for stronger and immediate action against racism, insisting abuse must never be justified.

In a statement posted on Instagram after the match, Vinicius condemned racism and described perpetrators as cowards, saying incidents like this are not new in his career. The second leg of the tie is scheduled to take place on 24 and 25 February.