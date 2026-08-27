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MONACO, France – Defending European champions Paris Saint-Germain have been handed high-profile clashes against Premier League contenders Manchester City and Aston Villa, alongside five-time winners FC Barcelona, following the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league-phase draw conducted at the Grimaldi Forum on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

The draw mapped out the eight-match itineraries for all 36 participating clubs in the third season under the single-table Swiss model, where each team plays four matches at home and four away against opponents drawn across four seeded pots.

Okay News reports that Premier League champions Arsenal, who finished runners-up after falling to PSG on penalties in last season’s final, face a challenging European campaign highlighted by a marquee home clash against 15-time champions Real Madrid at Emirates Stadium and a testing trip to Bayern Munich.

Mikel Arteta’s side will also contest fixtures against Borussia Dortmund, Real Betis, Lille, Napoli, Azerbaijani champions Sabah, and Slavia Prague as they seek to replicate last season’s flawless eight-win league-phase record.

Enzo Maresca’s Manchester City will welcome PSG to the Etihad Stadium and travel to the Camp Nou for an encounter with former midfielder Rodri, who joined Barcelona in a £65 million summer transfer, while also hosting Kevin De Bruyne’s Napoli alongside fixtures against Sporting CP, Porto, RB Leipzig, AEK Athens, and Lens.

Reigning UEFA Europa League winners Aston Villa, returning to Europe’s elite competition under Unai Emery, will host PSG and Dortmund at Villa Park while travelling to face Barcelona and Galatasaray, in addition to ties with Club Brugge, Fenerbahce, Viking, and Slavia Prague.

Manchester United, returning to the Champions League stage after a two-year absence, will contest matches against Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, AS Roma, Sporting CP, RB Leipzig, Villarreal, Sabah, and Como.

Liverpool will host Atletico Madrid, Porto, Villarreal, and Lens at Anfield, alongside away journeys to Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Fenerbahce, and LASK.

The league phase is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, and conclude with a synchronized final matchday on January 27, 2027, with the top eight teams automatically advancing to the Round of 16 and teams ranked ninth through 24th entering a two-legged playoff, ahead of the final at Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano on June 5, 2027.