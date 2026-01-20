UEFA Champions League: Rodri Sees Red as Bodo/Glimt Stun Man City

In one of the most shocking results of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League campaign, Manchester City suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat at the hands of Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday evening. The match, played at the Aspmyra Stadion, saw Pep Guardiola’s side struggle to cope with the intensity and counter-attacking precision of their hosts, leaving the Premier League giants with serious questions about their current form.

Okay News reports that the upset began early, with Bodo/Glimt striker Kasper Høgh netting a quick-fire brace in the 22nd and 24th minutes. His goals left the City defense reeling, and despite dominating possession, the visitors found themselves trailing 2-0 at the halftime interval. The second half brought little respite, as Jens Petter Hauge extended the lead to 3-0 in the 58th minute, effectively sealing the victory for the underdogs.

Manchester City managed a consolation goal through Rayan Cherki in the 60th minute, assisted by Nico O’Reilly, but their hopes of a comeback were dashed moments later when key midfielder Rodri was sent off after receiving a second yellow card in the 62nd minute. The red card epitomized a frustrating night for City, who now face an uphill battle to avoid the playoffs in the competition’s new format.

As the dust settles on City’s defeat, attention turns to the later kick-offs involving other English clubs. Arsenal travel to the San Siro to face Inter Milan, aiming to extend their formidable winning streak in the competition. A draw would be enough for the Gunners to secure qualification for the last 16, with manager Mikel Arteta hoping to continue their impressive defensive record of five clean sheets in six games.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur host Borussia Dortmund in a crucial tie for manager Thomas Frank. The atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is tense, with fans expressing dissatisfaction with recent performances. A loss against the German giants could pile immense pressure on Frank, with supporters demanding a turnaround to salvage their European campaign.