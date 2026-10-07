ChatGPT Adds Audio Uploads for Paid Users, With 512MB Limit

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

OpenAI has added audio-file uploads to ChatGPT for paid users, allowing existing recordings to be transcribed, summarised and discussed in a conversation, with a maximum file size of 512MB.

The United States artificial intelligence company announced the feature in its October 6, 2026 release notes. Its examples include turning a meeting, interview or lecture into organised notes or a follow-up email draft.

Access covers paid subscriptions and workspaces, including Enterprise, while the Free plan is excluded for now. Availability can vary according to workspace controls, location, app version and the model selected.

OpenAI’s file-upload guide lists supported formats including WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, AAC, M4A and PCM. Audio-only WebM and MP4 files are also supported, but files identified as video are excluded from the audio-upload feature.

Okay News reports that the file-size limit does not guarantee successful processing of every long recording. OpenAI says lengthy audio may be processed in sections when Data Analysis is available, while very long recordings can time out.

“Transcripts may contain errors, and speaker identification may be unreliable,” the company said in the guide. It also said performance varies across languages and advised users to check important details against the original audio.

The update follows the Meetings plugin announced at OpenAI’s DevDay on September 29. That separate tool creates personalised meeting notes in ChatGPT Space and was introduced in beta on macOS for Pro and Business users. The October 6 addition lets users attach a recording they already have to a chat.

To use the new feature, users attach a supported audio file and describe the required task. They can then ask follow-up questions about the recording in the same conversation.