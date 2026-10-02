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Before sending a curriculum vitae (CV), identity document or money in response to a job advert, verify the employer and the application route independently. A familiar logo, polished letter or message from a friend is not enough to establish who will receive your information.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warns that fraudulent offers can imitate its branding and appear to come from official-looking addresses. Okay News reports that its recruitment warning directs applicants to verified careers channels and says it charges no recruitment fees.

Start From the Employer’s Own Website

Find the organisation’s official website independently of the message you received. Use its careers section to locate the role, reference number or recruitment announcement. Compare the job title, location, requirements and deadline with the forwarded advert.

If a recruitment agency is involved, ask the employer through a separately verified contact whether that agency is authorised for the vacancy. Some employers use external application systems, so a different domain needs verification rather than an automatic verdict of fraud.

Equally, the absence of a vacancy from a search result is not conclusive. The advert may be closed, poorly indexed or handled through another authorised route. Seek confirmation before sharing documents. Once the route is verified, prepare a job application around that employer’s instructions.

Read Addresses and Requests Carefully

Inspect the actual destination of a link and the sender’s full address, rather than relying on the displayed name. An organisation’s name appearing somewhere inside a long address does not establish ownership of that website.

Spelling mistakes can be a warning, but correct spelling does not prove authenticity. Requests to act immediately, avoid the official recruitment team or move to an unexplained payment channel deserve an independent check.

Shell says in its own recruitment warning that it and organisations recruiting on its behalf do not ask applicants for payments. For another employer, check that organisation’s published process rather than assuming Shell’s arrangements apply everywhere.

A Fictional Advert, Checked Step by Step

The following is an invented example, with no real employer, vacancy or contact details:

“Example Employer B is hiring assistants. Guaranteed selection. Pay a processing fee today and send your identity document to the number in this message.”

“Is hiring”: Can the employer’s verified recruitment team confirm the role and application route?

Can the employer’s verified recruitment team confirm the role and application route? “Guaranteed selection”: Does that match the organisation’s published assessment process?

Does that match the organisation’s published assessment process? “Pay today”: What does the employer’s official fee policy say, and can the demand be independently verified?

What does the employer’s official fee policy say, and can the demand be independently verified? “Send your identity document”: Why is it needed at this stage, who will receive it and what secure route is authorised?

These questions identify what needs checking. They are not a scoring system that can certify every advert as safe or fraudulent.

Protect Your Information While Checking

Ask a verification question without attaching your full application pack. A role title, reference and redacted image of the advert may be enough for an initial enquiry. Hide your identity numbers, home address and unrelated personal information from anything posted publicly. When preparing the document itself, our graduate CV guide explains how to select relevant evidence and limit unnecessary personal details.

Read the recruitment privacy notice before sending documents. The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), the country’s data-protection regulator, provides a privacy-violation reporting portal. A concern about misuse of personal data is distinct from a request to investigate financial fraud.

Never send a recruiter your banking password or one-time security code. A genuine request for a particular document still deserves a verified destination and an explanation of its purpose.

If You Have Already Responded

Save the advert, messages, sender addresses and any transaction references. Stop sending further information or payments while you verify the approach.

If money or banking information is involved, contact your bank promptly through its established support route. The Central Bank of Nigeria advises customers to report suspected fraud or compromise promptly. Do not wait for a routine recruitment query to be answered.

Suspected cybercrime can be reported through the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre. For suspected personal-data misuse, use the NDPC route as appropriate. Neither a report nor a bank complaint guarantees recovery of money.

Describe the evidence accurately when reporting. Avoid publicly accusing a named employer of fraud merely because someone may be impersonating it.