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To check a Nigerian university before applying, verify the institution in the National Universities Commission (NUC) directory, then check the particular programme and its accreditation record. Finding the university’s name is only the first part of the enquiry.

The course title, qualification, study location and mode of study should match the offer being advertised. An old accreditation result, or a result for a different programme at the same university, does not establish the position of the course under consideration.

Separate the Institution From the Programme

NUC provides information about Nigerian universities and evaluates their degree programmes against academic standards. Its website has separate routes for university listings, programme accreditation, affiliations and distance-learning information.

These records answer different questions. A university listing helps establish the identity of the institution. A programme record concerns the particular course. An affiliation record matters where teaching takes place at another institution under a degree-awarding arrangement.

Okay News reports that the commission’s Nigerian University System directory provides university listings alongside sections for academic programmes and approved affiliations. Use the official directory as a starting point, then check the details relevant to the proposed course.

Match the Exact Name, Location and Qualification

Write down the university’s full name as advertised and compare it with the official listing. Check the location and any former name, particularly where an institution has been renamed. A similar name or an abbreviation is not enough to establish a match.

Keep the following details together when making enquiries:

The degree-awarding university.

The institution or centre where teaching will take place, if different.

The full programme and qualification title.

The campus or study location.

Whether the course is full-time, part-time, distance-learning or another stated mode.

The intended admission session.

Ask for clarification if an advertisement names a teaching centre but does not clearly identify the institution awarding the qualification. Do not assume that approval for one delivery arrangement automatically answers questions about another.

Open the commission’s undergraduate accreditation results and locate the university and programme. Read the heading and year columns as well as the status beside the course.

When checked on October 2, 2026, that page linked to a compilation covering accreditation results from 1990 to 2025. It contains historical entries, so an isolated word found by a search engine should not be treated as the latest decision.

A cropped screenshot can remove the year or the programme name that gives a result its meaning. Save the complete source link and note the relevant row, reporting period and any review or maturity date. If the dates are unclear, ask NUC to explain them rather than calculating a new validity period yourself.

Understand the Status Without Overstating It

NUC uses the terms Full, Interim and Denied in its accreditation reporting. In a September 2025 explanation of the process, the commission described full accreditation as lasting five years and interim accreditation as lasting two years. It said denied accreditation stops new admission to the affected programme until the deficiencies are addressed.

That explanation does not establish the present status of any named course. Check the most recent applicable decision, including any subsequent review. An interim entry should not be relabelled as full accreditation, and an old denied entry should not be presented as a current ban without checking what happened afterwards.

If the concern involves an existing student’s qualification, ask specifically about that student’s programme and admission period. A general directory check does not resolve the consequences for every cohort.

What if the Course Is Missing or the Records Disagree?

A missing search result leaves a question unanswered. It does not, on its own, prove that a programme is unlawful or that the university has approval to offer it.

NUC’s description of its accreditation work distinguishes approved programmes from programmes due for accreditation. Where a new course does not appear in a results list, ask about its approval and when an accreditation record should be expected.

Contact the university through its independently verified admissions or registry channel. Request the relevant approval or accreditation reference, including its date and the programme it covers. Then use NUC’s official contact page to seek confirmation if the evidence remains incomplete or contradictory.

A useful enquiry is specific: “Please confirm the approval and current accreditation position of [programme], awarded by [university], taught at [location] through [study mode], for admission in [session].” Include the public source link or notice that caused the uncertainty.

Keep Admission Checks Separate

Programme verification does not confirm that an individual applicant has received an offer. Applicants using the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) process should also check their own admission record. Read the broader guide to how university admission works in Nigeria for the application stages.

Okay News’ guide to checking admission status on JAMB CAPS explains that separate task. CAPS is JAMB’s Central Admissions Processing System.

Before committing money, retain the official programme information, the university’s current admission instructions and any written clarification. A dated response identifying the exact course and study arrangement is more useful than an assurance that a university is simply “approved”.