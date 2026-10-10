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Henderson and João Pedro Hit Doubles as Chelsea Beat Bournemouth 5–1

Jordan Henderson and João Pedro score twice as Chelsea beat Bournemouth 5-1 at Stamford Bridge after a record-breaking Premier League start.

By Damilola A.
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Chelsea and Bournemouth players during a previous Premier League meeting.
Chelsea and Bournemouth players during a previous meeting. File photo: Getty Images.

Jordan Henderson and João Pedro scored twice each as Chelsea beat Bournemouth 5–1 at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Morgan Rogers also scored as Chelsea returned to winning ways, with Evanilson supplying Bournemouth’s only goal. Okay News reports that the hosts established a two-goal lead after just two minutes and 29 seconds.

Henderson opened the scoring in the second minute on his home debut, then set up Rogers for the second a minute later.

“We had never been two goals ahead as early in a Premier League game,” Chelsea said in its official match report.

João Pedro made it 3–0 in the 46th minute after Pedro Neto’s work down the flank. Evanilson pulled one back in the 51st minute when Moisés Caicedo’s attempted clearance struck him and went in.

Chelsea restored their three-goal advantage through João Pedro in the 67th minute, with Pep Chavarría providing the cross.

Henderson completed the scoring three minutes later, converting a free-kick from around 25 yards after Cole Palmer was fouled.

The result gave Xabi Alonso’s side a convincing home victory after a record-breaking start.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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